Brewers' Tobias Myers bids to find form in encounter vs. Astros

The Milwaukee Brewers will look for a bounce-back start from right-hander Tobias Myers when they open a three-game series Monday night against the visiting Houston Astros.

Myers , who lasted just two innings in his last start, will oppose fellow right-hander Ronel Blanco .

Milwaukee defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Sunday behind Freddy Peralta to avoid a three-game series sweep. The Brewers scored all four runs in the sixth inning after Cubs starter Shota Imanaga departed with a hamstring injury.

Houston lost 5-4 at the Chicago White Sox on Sunday in a game shortened to seven innings due to rain. Lance McCullers Jr., making his first start since the 2022 World Series, tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings in an 87-pitch outing.

Myers emerged as one of the Brewers' most reliable starters last season as a rookie, finishing 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA in 27 appearances, including 25 starts.

Myers opened this season on the injured list with a left oblique strain. He has been inconsistent since returning, however. Myers was yanked after two innings in his most recent start on April 30, allowing two runs on two hits but also walking three in a 49-pitch outing versus the White Sox.

"Not commanding the zone. Not throwing strikes," Myers said afterward. "Just not giving the team a chance to win... Disappointed for sure. Don't want to have the bullpen out there in the third. Rolling off that last start, same thing disappointed."

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said he was sending a message to Myers.

"You don't walk the leadoff hitter," Murphy said. "You got to be able to come out in the game with your changeup already ready. It was more of a message to Tobias than anything else."

Myers will make his first career start against the Astros on Monday.

With the win over the Cubs, the Brewers avoided their third four-game losing streak of the season. Milwaukee was the only team in the majors last season to not have a skid of at least four games.

Christian Yelich singled Sunday to snap a 0-for-19 skid, which dropped his average from .238 to .205. Outfielder Sal Frelick left the game with left knee discomfort and was scheduled for an MRI, Murphy said afterward.

Blanco, meanwhile, has been inconsistent in his six starts, allowing 23 hits and 14 walks in 28 1/3 innings and has given up five homers.

In his last start, he allowed three runs on three hits including two homers in five innings but did not get the decision in an 8-5 comeback win over Detroit.

Blanco has yet to face the Brewers in his career.

Shortstop Jeremy Pena singled Sunday versus the White Sox to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He has hit safely in 22 of his last 23 games.

Closer Josh Hader, who spent his first 5 1/2 seasons with Milwaukee, has converted all eight save opportunities this season with Houston.

Yordan Alvarez, scratched Saturday due to inflammation in his right hand, was not in the lineup Sunday.

"I'm going to give him a day just to see if he feels better to be able to play tomorrow," manager Joe Espada said Sunday. "It's just been sore for a couple of days and created some inflammation, kind of on the side of his right hand. We're going to give him a day."

