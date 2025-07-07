Brian Campbell's par on the first playoff hole gave him his second career victory on the PGA Tour, winning the John Deere Classic on Sunday in Silvis, Ill. Brian Campbell wins second title of year in John Deere playoff

Argentina's Emiliano Grillo scrambled on the extra hole, No. 18 at TPC Deere Run, and Campbell's steady approach was enough.

Campbell, who also won the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in a February playoff, and Grillo, bidding for his third PGA Tour triumph, both posted 4-under-par 67s to finish regulation at 18-under 266. Campbell is the sixth multiple winner on the tour this year.

Campbell's double-bogey on No. 15 nearly cost him, but he rolled in a birdie two holes later.

David Lipsky, who was in the final pairing, hit his tee shot into the rough on No. 18 and missed a par-saving putt from 15 feet away, dropping out of a would-be spot in the playoff with his 68. He tied for third place with Kevin Roy .

Lipsky's bogey on No. 15 put his title chances in jeopardy, but an eagle 3 on No. 17 coming on a putt of less than 8 feet pushed him into a share for the lead.

Carson Young , Lucas Glover , Jacob Bridgeman , Matt Kuchar , Kurt Kitayama and Max Homa all ended at 16 under in a tie for fifth place.

Again, the leaderboard was full of contenders. Seventeen golfers, including amateur Jackson Koivun, ended up within three shots of the lead. Koivun , a 20-year-old, was among seven golfers at 15 under.

Homa was 3 under for the day through four holes and held the lead at 16 under before an uneven finish.

Beau Hossler and Michael Thorbjornsen set the early pace with torrid 63s for the day's best rounds.

Third-round leader Davis Thompson shot 72 and tied for 18th place at 14 under. His fourth bogey of the day came on the final hole.

First-round and 36-hole leader Doug Ghim dropped to a tie for 31st place at 11 under after his Sunday score of 69.

South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter, who won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in a playoff a week earlier for his first tour victory, withdrew prior to the final round.

Field Level Media

