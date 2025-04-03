Brice Turang's 11th-inning bunt gives Brewers walk-off win over Royals

Brice Turang laid down a suicide squeeze in the 11th inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 win against the visiting Kansas City Royals in the rubber game of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. HT Image

Kansas City reliever Sam Long came in for the 11th and Garrett Mitchell moved pinch runner Oliver Dunn to third with a grounder to second. Joey Ortiz then drew a walk, bringing up Turang, who had struck out three times in the game, but he bunted the first pitch up the first-base line for the walk-off win.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed one run and two hits over eight innings, striking out eight without walking a batter.

Peralta retired the final 19 batters he faced.

Jared Koenig pitched a scoreless 11th inning for Milwaukee.

Jackson Chourio had three hits, including a solo home run for the Brewers.

Royals left-hander Cole Ragans struck out 10 batters over five innings. He surrendered one run and five hits while issuing two walks.

Abner Uribe came in to pitch the 10th for the Brewers and Michael Massey lined a one-hopper off the glove of diving first baseman Rhys Hoskins to score Tyler Tolbert from second and give Kansas City a 2-1 lead.

Carlos Estevez came in for the save, but Chourio doubled down the left-field line to tie it 2-2. Estevez managed to pitch out of a bases-loaded no-out jam to extend the game, however.

Chourio belted a 2-2 changeup into the seats in left-center field to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Massey bounced a ground-rule double over the fence in right-center with one out in the second. Cavan Biggio then rolled a two-out opposite-field single through the open shortstop area to tie it 1-1.

Angel Zerpa came on for the seventh and walked Mitchell to start the inning. Ortiz then doubled off the wall in right field to put runners on second and third with no outs, but Zerpa got the next out and Lucas Erceg the final two to end the threat.

