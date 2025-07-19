BRISBANE, Australia — Finn Russell kicked a penalty, landed three conversions and set up the first try as the British and Irish Lions led from the first minute on the way to overpowering the Wallabies 27-19 in the series-opening rugby test Saturday. British and Irish Lions beat Australia 27-19 in series-opening rugby test

In their first test match in Australia in 12 years, the Lions were dominant almost from the opening kickoff and led 17-5 at halftime following tries to Australia-born center Sione Tuipulotu in the 9th minute and flanker Tom Curry in the 36th.

The Lions were consistently dangerous in attack, and played with much better structure than the Australians, regularly having multiple options with ball in hand and numbers in defense.

Australia's only points of the first half were against the run of play in the 29th, cutting the margin to 10-5, when winger Max Jorgensen contested Jake Gordon's high box kick in the air, won possession and sprinted 22 meters to score in the right corner.

Lions hooker Dan Sheehan barged over in the right corner two minutes after the halftime break after strong leadup work from Huw Jones and Russell converted to make it 24-5.

The Australians cut the margin to 12 points with 12 minutes remaining when replacement backrower Carlo Tizzano burrowed over from close range.

Marcus Smith made it 27-12 with a penalty goal six minutes from time before Australia's replacement scrumhalf Tate McDermott scored in the dying minutes to cut the margin to eight points.

The Lions are now 6-0 in their Australian tour after wins over Super Rugby franchises Western Force,Queensland Reds, Waratahs and Brumbies and an Australia-New Zealand invitational XV.

The Wallabies will get a full week to recover and regroup ahead of the second test in Melbourne next Saturday — hopeful of having backrower Rob Valetini and lock Will Skelton return from injuries to add some size and weight.

The Lions take on a First Nations and Pasifika lineup on Tuesday night in Melbourne, their last tour game before the second and third tests.

rugby: /hub/rugby

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.