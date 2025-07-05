SYDNEY — The British and Irish Lions had their toughest win of the Australian tour so far, holding off the New South Wales Waratahs 21-10 on Saturday in their third game in eight days. British and Irish Lions grind out a 21-10 win over Waratahs for a third win in 8 days

Big back-to-back wins over Western Force on Australia's west coast and Queensland Reds on the east coast followed a similar patterns where the Lions surged in the second half after arm-wrestles early with the local Super Rugby teams.

It was a different rhythm in Sydney, with a third different captain for the Lions and another re-arranged lineup with a view on the three-test tour.

Center Huw Jones scored close-range tries in the 12th and 35th minutes to give the Lions a 14-0 lead, although the Waratahs had a try overturned by the Television Match Official for a lineout obstruction in between.

The Waratahs scored from the second kick restart, sending the ball to the short side where winger Darby Lancaster beat some forward defenders, was knocked off balance by Hugo Keenan’s attempted covering tackle before scrambling the last five meters to score in the left corner. That made it 14-5 at halftime.

The Lions hadn’t conceded a point in the second half of their opening two wins but that run ended less than two minutes after the break, when Waratahs hooker Ethan Dobbins crashed over after a driving maul from a lineout, with two backs joining the maul.

Jack Bowen's conversion attempt hit the near upright, leaving the score at 14-10.

The Lions were denied an almost immediate try in response by some desperate cover defense before scrumhalf Alex Mitchell scored in the 55th, darting to the shortside from a ruck after sustained pressure from a scrum penalty and a stream of Waratahs errors.

Finn Smith converted to make it 21-10 and it appeared the Lions were starting to get on a roll again, particularly when Mitchell kicked a 50-22 to give the Lions another ideal attacking opportunity.

He then threw the last pass for replacement prop Ellis Genge to drive over on the hour, but the ball was lost in the tackle and the Waratahs held firm.

The Lions barged over again in the 76th but had a try disallowed for a lineout obstruction in the buildup, and weren't able to cross again in a scrappy, error-strewn encounter.

The Lions are now 3-0 since a 28-24 loss to Argentina in a warmup in Dublin before the traveling to Australia for a nine-game tour, which includes three tests against the Wallabies on July 19, 26 and Aug. 2.

The British and Irish squad will next play the Canberra-based Brumbies on Wednesday.

