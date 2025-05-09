Brooks Lee comes through in clutch as Twins sweep Orioles

Brooks Lee hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning to send the Minnesota Twins to a 5-2 victory against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis. HT Image

Ty France, who finished with three of Minnesota's five hits, notched two run-producing singles and Trevor Larnach homered as the Twins swept the three-game series. Minnesota has a five-game winning streak.

Griffin Jax struck out two without allowing a hit in a scoreless inning of relief.

The Orioles, who are mired in a five-game losing streak, dropped 9-1 and 5-2 decisions in the first two games of the series. Yennier Cano recorded only one out in the eighth but was responsible for two runs.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer worked seven innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out eight batters.

Emmanuel Rivera had three hits for Baltimore.

Twins starter Bailey Ober yielded two runs, one earned, in a five-inning outing that included eight hits allowed and six strikeouts with a walk.

After Lee's go-ahead hit snapped a 2-2 tie, France tacked on an RBI single. Byron Buxton walked twice and scored two runs.

The Twins scored first on France's two-out single in the first inning.

The Orioles scored in each of the next two innings. Rivera's double knocked in a run in the second and Ryan Mountcastle's sacrifice fly put Baltimore up 2-1 in the third.

Despite struggles at the plate, Mountcastle has notched an RBI in three of the past four games. He doubled in the fifth inning to put runners on second and third with no outs, but Ober escaped the jam without additional damage.

Larnach homered with one out in the sixth inning to pull the Twins even at 2-2. It was Larnach's fifth homer of the season, but his first since April 25.

But despite Baltimore holding a 10-3 lead in hits through six innings, the score was tied.

