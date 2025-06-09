Brown, Milam drive in 4 runs each, LSU beats West Virginia 12-5 to clinch 20th CWS berth

BATON ROUGE, La. — Jake Brown hit a home run and had four RBIs, Steven Milam had two doubles and also drove in four runs and LSU beat West Virginia 12-5 on Sunday night to sweep the best-of-three Baton Rouge Super Regional. HT Image

No. 6 seed LSU clinched the program's 20th berth in the College World Series, where the Tigers will try to win their eighth national championship — all since 1991, the most recent in 2023.

Derek Curiel led off the game with a double and scored to make it 1-0 when Brown reached on a fielder's choice in the first inning and the Tigers led the rest of the way.

Anthony Eyanson gave up four runs on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in five innings.

Chris Stanfield, Curiel and Ethan Frey each drew a two-out walk to load the bases before Milam cleared the bases with a double off starter Jack Kartsonas to spark a five-run second that made it 6-0.

After Jace Rinehart hit a two-out solo shot and pinch-hitter Chase Swain drew a walk, Chase Shores came on a struck out Brodie Kresser swinging to end the eighth and the pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Sam White hit a leadoff homer and Ben Lumsden added a two-run shot in the fourth before White added an RBI single in the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Stanfield hit a two-RBI single to spark a six-run seventh, capped when Brown's two-run home run gave LSU an eight-run lead.

Milam and Josh Pearson each hit a grand slam as LSU beat the Mountaineers 16-9 in Game 1 on Saturday.

West Virginia set the program's single-season record for wins under first-year coach Steve Sabins. The Mountains advanced to their first-ever super regional last season.

The game had originally been scheduled for 5:06 p.m. local time but was delayed approximately three hours due to inclement weather in the area.

