Bublik credits Las Vegas bender after securing French Open last 16 berth

Alexander Bublik credited a trip to Las Vegas with helping him overcome burn-out as the Kazakh advanced to the fourth round of the French Open on Saturday.

Russian-born Bublik eased past Portugal's Henrique Rocha 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the final 16 in Paris for the first time on his seventh attempt, and next meets British fifth seed Jack Draper.

Bublik reached a career-high of 17 in the rankings last year but had dropped as low as 82 by March 2025, blaming burn-out for his slump down the rankings.

"Like right now everybody is like robots, and they're just crazy, crazy performance guys," the 27-year-old told journalists.

"Unfortunately, to be honest, my fall was not linked with lack of attitude and lack of practicing. It was the exact opposite. I just burned out because I was waiting for the results to come.

"You know, I never thought I could make it to the top 20. I made it to 17. Then, you know, I'm, like, okay, I have to do this and that, I have to practice harder.

"I mean, work on my diet, stop drinking, stop partying. Have to be a more professional soldier, I would say, as we are in a game."

Bublik said a trip to Las Vegas was suggested after his coach said something drastic needed to be done.

"He's like, 'Man, if you play like this, we're just going to be out of tennis, of the conversation by Wimbledon'.

"I said, 'Okay, let's go to Vegas'. We enjoy. We change the racquet. We did many things. I said, 'Okay, if it goes, it goes. If not, thank you very much, tennis'.

"And it worked!"

Asked if it was a training trip to Vegas, world number 62, Bublik replied: "No, Vegas, Vegas, like a Hangover-thing Vegas, yeah.

"So it was a good three days in Vegas."

Bublik said he eventually got his confidence back playing a few Challenger events, winning in Turin last March.

In Paris, the Kazakh rallied from two sets down in the second round to dispatch ninth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday.

The Monaco-based player next plays world number five Draper who has won their two previous meetings in Adelaide last year and Queens in 2021.

"Jack for me is insane. I mean, last year the guy is 40 in the world," said Bublik.

"This year he is top 4, top 5 in the world. That's a crazy achievement. He doesn't seem to stop, so I mean, what do I have to do to beat him? I don't know.

"I will just go there, enjoy the time, show what I'm capable of showing, and we all know what I'm capable of doing on court and then we see how it goes. This is the approach I have now."

