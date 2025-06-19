Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Calling women 'birdies' is 'offensive': S.African regulator

AFP |
Jun 19, 2025 03:43 PM IST

A billboard in South Africa showing two women in a car with the headline "not your average birdies" has been ruled offensive, the advertising regulator told AFP Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

The ad, placed near a golf course in the city of Johannesburg, was for the real estate agency Chas Everitt, which can appeal the ruling issued on June 13 by the Advertising Regulatory Board .

"The use of the term 'birdie' constitutes negative gender portrayal," it said. "This advertisement is also offensive... as sexism is a problem that affects both women and broader society."

The decision followed an official complaint that there was "no mention of property on the board nor images that connect them in some way to the work ".

"It's not clear what attribute of the 'birdies' depicted in the billboard are above average, is it their looks, their car? Their makeup? Their hairdo?" the complainant was quoted as saying in the ruling.

The complainant also referred to a "community WhatsApp conversation supporting that the advertisement is widely disliked".

Chas Everitt, in its response detailed in the ruling, said that "the term 'birdies' in the advertisement refers both to the agents depicted therein specifically and the golfing scoring term."

It said it was a play on words since the ad was placed near a golf course and "birdie" was a "desirable score in golf... therefore not offensive to women".

"The agents portrayed in the advertisement are clearly represented as professionals, in a manner that is neither demeaning nor objectifying," it added.

Additionally, the company argued that "the colloquial use of 'bird' is similar to the use of 'bloke' when referring to men".

However, the regulatory board said that the advert objectified and undermined women.

"The word 'bird' describes an animal, and referring to women in this way therefore objectifies them, while 'bloke' does not objectify men in the same way," the regulator said.

"Golf associations notwithstanding, the term 'birdie' is the diminutive of 'bird' and further infantilises the women it is referring to," it added.

lhd/jcb/kjm

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
