Can Sagar Jaglan solve India’s 74kg problem?

Trailing 1-9 against Bulgaria’s Radomir Nikolaev Stoyanov, Sagar Jaglan was staring at elimination in the qualifying bout of World Cadet Championships in Hungary last year. What happened in the next two-and-a-half minutes is proof of why he is deemed special.

The one move that tipped things decisively in his favour was ‘fitley’ or the ‘leg lock’. Jaglan’s big escape, he won 15-10, was underlined by his remarkable grit.

In his next four bouts, the full range of Jaglan’s attacking moves, his ability to erase deficits and execute the killer leg lock saw him beat quality opponents including favourite James Mockler Rowley of the USA to win gold in 80kg.

Only 17, Jaglan has also been quick in stamping his presence in the senior national circuit in his preferred 74kg freestyle. He won the national ranking tournament in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, cruising through bouts in his first senior meet.

The Haryana wrestler is being tipped as the new find in 74kg. It is a category which means a lot for the sport because it was the classification which fetched Sushil Kumar two Commonwealth Games (2014 and 2018) gold. And Narsingh Yadav a world championships bronze.

Sushil’s Olympic medals came in 66kg category but he switched to 74 after the lower weight class was scraped by the international federation.

ALSO READ: Family members of Panipat’s golden girl and boy are elated on news of their win

It is not a surprise that Jaglan has pitched himself in the 74kg. He is a Sushil fan and has modelled his style on him. But he has also picked up the signature attack (fitley) of another great, Yogeshwar Dutt.

“Sushil started with cadet world gold and he won twice,” said Jaglan who has watched Sushil’s bouts on YouTube. “Sushil has won medals in almost every international tournament including the world championship. No other Indian has done that. Kattarpana tha Sushil pehelwan mein (Sushil had that resilience). I feel I fight with the same spirit.”

As for fitley, he has worked extra hours to perfect the move. It was in the 2014 Asian Games when Dutt’s deadly execution of the move caught his eye. Tweaking the legs and making an opponent roll on the mat is one of the most difficult things but it fetches a clutch of points.

“When I saw Yogeshwar Dutt’s use of fitley, I was like, this is so good. You can get so many points at a go. I remember he won the (2014) Asian Games final 1-0. I started working on the move. We were being taught the technique then and I thought I need to learn it well.”

Jaglan’s coach Ashwani Dahiya, who trains him at his academy in Kharkhoda, Haryana, said: “This year, I am hoping he will make it to the team for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Then we can chart out the course for 2024 Paris Olympics.

“He is a good attacker. He has stamina and can fight till the last second. He uses fitley in 90 per cent of his bouts. You can score 10 points continuously with that move and Sagar liked it. He worked hard on the move and kept using it in his matches until it started coming off really well.”

Two bright youngsters in 74kg

The 74kg freestyle is considered one of the toughest. It requires the speed and agility of the lower weights and power of the upper divisions. No Indian was close to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Yadav, back after a four-year doping ban in 2020, was a shadow of the force he was. Jitender Kinha, the 2018 Asian Championships silver medallist who defeated Sushil Kumar in the selection trials for the 2019 world championships, was sidelined for with a knee injury last year. He is now training with Bajrang Punia in Russia.

Along with Jaglan, the rise of another youngster, Yash Tushir, has renewed the interest in the weight category. Delhi’s Tushir, 20, won bronze at the junior world championships last year, and got silver in last November’s senior national championships beating Yadav en route.

The early days

As a child, Jaglan kept getting into fights. That is when his father Mukesh Kumar, a businessman, decided to enroll him in Dahiya’s academy. The academy was 70km from his village in Panipat. Jaglan, thus, had to shift base when he was 10 years old. He has since trained under Dahiya, a former national level wrestler.

At school, he was often picked on by other boys for being scrawny and that often led to scuffles. “When he came he was very thin and weighed only 28kg. He was already training for wrestling, so he had good control. He was also very obedient, he would finish all his tasks,” said Dahiya.

It was at a school competition that Jaglan realised he would like to compete professionally. “I came first in an under-14 tournament. That is when I decided I wanted to compete,” said Jaglan, the only wrestler in the family. His elder brother Deepak is in medical school in Faridabad.

In 2018, Jgalan won his first medal in a national school competition. In 2019, he won gold in the under-15 Asian championships. At the 2020 sub-junior national championships in Patna, Jaglan twisted his ankle and had to withdraw.

Soon the world was hit by Covid-19 and a hard lockdown announced in India. But Jaglan and his academy mates were keen to train. Dahiya had to do something. “From mid-April, I called just 10 kids and kept them in my home and trained and did not allow them to meet anyone,” he said.

That helped Jaglan win silver in 2021 sub-junior national competition. The second wave of Covid-19 again disrupted training. “There was a small break but then I thought we should be prepared because tournaments can start anytime,” said Dahiya.

And so it was. The selection trials for the cadet world championships were announced at a short notice. To Jaglan’s dismay, his weight was over 74kg. “We got the intimation just four-five days before the trials. Sagar was worried how he would compete in trials, so I told him to go for 80kg. He had done all the hard work and there was no time to cut back weight to 74kg at the time. He beat the best of India in 80kg also and qualified for world cadet.”