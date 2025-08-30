MANCHESTER, England — Canada overwhelmed Wales 42-0 with an impressive six-try display to move to the brink of the Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Canada crushes Wales with 6 tries and nears Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

If Scotland beats Fiji later, Canada and Scotland will advance from Pool B and confirm the elimination of Wales and Fiji.

The Canada front five was exceptional. They lost only two set-pieces — both lineout overthrows — and sent every Wales scrum in reverse. They also powered around Salford Community Stadium, a big reason Canada could reel off long phase plays and a 15-meter rolling maul try.

Prop McKinley Hunt scored two tries, her replacement Brittany Kassil one, and lock Sophie de Goede was the player of the match for 20 carries, 10 tackles and converting all six tries.

“We were very dominant in the set-piece, it was amazing to watch our girls dominate the scrums, and the lineout was still strong for us,” Canada captain Alex Tessier told the BBC.

Wales responded to being embarrassed by Scotland last weekend with a heartening start, spending the first 10 minutes around the Canada 22. But pride couldn't overcome power.

In the first half, Canada made six visits to the Wales 22 and netted four grand tries in 15 minutes.

Hunt pounded two in, right wing Alysha Corrigan capped 12 phases, then left wing Asia Hogan-Rochester scored a great 70-meter try fending one tackler and hurdling another.

The second half became untidier as the benches were cleared and both sides were yellow-carded.

Canada No. 8 Gabrielle Senft had a 16-phase try ruled out because of a knock-on, but a review sent Wales counterpart Georgia Evans to the sin-bin for a head-high tackle.

With Evans gone, Wales conceded tries to flyhalf Taylor Perry after 11 phases and Kassil after the driving maul from 15 out.

Canada went to 14 women when prop Olivia DeMerchant was yellow-carded for a head-high tackle but Wales wasn't good enough to break the defense.

Canada earned an eighth straight win against Wales since 2007 and nilled the Welsh for the third time in that run.

