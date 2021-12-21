Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Canada's Maggie MacNeil sets 50m backstroke short course world record

MacNeil, who won 100m butterfly gold at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 25.27 to shave 0.33 seconds off Kira Toussaint's mark on Monday.
Maggie MacNeil(Twitter)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Reuters |

Canada's Maggie MacNeil set a short course world record in the women's 50 metres backstroke to win gold at the world championships in Abu Dhabi.

"If you would have told me my first world record would be backstroke, I wouldn't have believed you," MacNeil said. "But it's nice to get that out of way and hopefully tomorrow I also have something in the 100m fly as well."

Fellow Canadian Kylie Masse took silver, while Sweden's Louise Hansson bagged bronze.

Topics
swimming
