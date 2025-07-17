Flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny was handed a shock debut Thursday by Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt for the opening British and Irish Lions Test in Brisbane, with young fly-half Tom Lynagh another surprise pick. Champion De Crespigny handed surprise Wallabies debut in Lions Test

Hard man Champion De Crespigny, who spent three seasons at French side Castres before moving to Western Force this year, gets his chance on Saturday with first-choice blindside flanker Rob Valetini not fully fit.

His elevation is an eye-opener, preferred to Tom Hooper and Langi Gleeson.

Lynagh has also leapt up the pecking order and will add to his three caps, all as a substitute.

He will wear the No.10 shirt against the Lions 36 years after his World Cup-winning father Michael a long-time Wallabies fly-half and trusty kicker did the same on their 1989 visit.

Ben Donaldson was initially seen as favourite to be playmaker when Noah Lolesio was ruled out of the series after a nasty neck injury during Australia's lacklustre 21-18 win over Fiji this month the Wallabies' only warm-up Test.

While he made the bench, there was no room for veteran James O'Connor, who started all three Tests at fly-half when Australia last hosted the tourists in 2013.

Harry Wilson retains the captaincy and will pack down in the back row with Champion De Crespigny and Fraser McReight, tasked with dominating the breakdown.

A head knock to Dave Porecki against Fiji opened the door to Matt Faessler's return as starting hooker in a front row alongside veterans Allan Alaalatoa and James Slipper.

Slipper joins George Smith as the only players to feature for the Wallabies in back-to-back Lions series in the professional era.

With Will Skelton failing to shake off a calf injury, Jeremy Williams and Nick Frost retain their positions at lock.

Jake Gordon is the preferred scrum-half while Len Ikitau partners dynamic Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in the centres.

Max Jorgensen is on the left wing, Harry Potter on the right and Tom Wright at fullback.

"The whole squad has worked hard as a group to prepare for what's going to be a massive challenge against an in-form Lions team," said Schmidt.

"With the short runway leading up to such a big Test match, we know we must adapt fast and improve quickly from the performance we had against Fiji recently.

"We're very much aware of the occasion and conscious of earning the support from the public through the effort they see on the field."

Australia are heavy underdogs against a Lions side who have won all five tour matches so far.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell names his team later Thursday.

Wallabies : Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter; Tom Lynagh, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson , Fraser McReight, Nick Champion de Grespigny; Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost; Allan Alaalatoa, Matt Daessler, James Slipper

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Tom Robertson, Tom Hooper, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Andrew Kellaway

mp/dh

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.