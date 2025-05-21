Menu Explore
AP |
May 21, 2025 05:50 AM IST

Chatfield out for Hurricanes for Game 1 of Eastern final against Panthers

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield is out for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

HT Image
HT Image

Chatfield — who typically works with Dmitry Orlov in Carolina's second pairing — missed last week's clinching game of the second-round series against the Washington Capitals with a lower-body injury. He had missed multiple practices before skating Tuesday morning, roughly 10 hours before the puck drop for the series opener against the Panthers.

Scott Morrow, a 22-year-old rising prospect, drew into the lineup in Chatfield's place.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour had said Carolina was “still debating” whether Chatfield would play after the morning skate. He had said Monday that Chatfield would likely need to practice to return.

“Good sign at least that he's out there with us,” Brind'Amour said, noting: “He definitely wants to play so we'll see where it goes.”

Top defenseman prospect Alexander Nikishin played in Chatfield's absence in the closeout game against the Capitals, though Morrow got the call Tuesday.

The second-round pick for Carolina in 2021 had played in 14 regular-season games this year. He played in two playoff games in the American Hockey League playoffs for Carolina affiliate Chicago in April.

“I've played enough games now where I think I'm ready for this moment if it comes,” Morrow said of possibly making his NHL postseason debut.

The series is a rematch of the Eastern final from two years ago, when the Panthers sweept with four one-goal wins — one coming in four overtimes.

NHL playoffs: /hub/stanley-cup and /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Chatfield out for Hurricanes for Game 1 of Eastern final against Panthers
