Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 Final Highlights: Pragg, Carlsen settle for draw in Game 1

Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 Final Highlights: India’s chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen settled for a draw in Game 1 of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. The two engaged in 35 moves before mutually agreeing to end the match and will now meet again on Wednesday for Game 2. The 18-year-old has been enjoying an incredible run in the tournament, having already defeated world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No.3 Fabiano Caruana to setup a final date against the Norweigan Grandmaster and chess legend. The results at the ongoing tournament also helped Praggnanandhaa qualify for Candidates 2024 tournament, which will be held in Canada.

