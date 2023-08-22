News / Sports / Others / Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 Final Highlights: Pragg, Carlsen settle for draw in Game 1
Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 Final Highlights: Pragg, Carlsen settle for draw in Game 1

Aug 22, 2023 07:40 PM IST
Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen Highlights: The two will now meet again on Wednesday for Game 2.

Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 Final Highlights: India’s chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen settled for a draw in Game 1 of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. The two engaged in 35 moves before mutually agreeing to end the match and will now meet again on Wednesday for Game 2. The 18-year-old has been enjoying an incredible run in the tournament, having already defeated world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No.3 Fabiano Caruana to setup a final date against the Norweigan Grandmaster and chess legend. The results at the ongoing tournament also helped Praggnanandhaa qualify for Candidates 2024 tournament, which will be held in Canada.

Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 Final Highlights(PTI)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 22, 2023 07:28 PM IST

    Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen LIVE: It's a draw

    Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen settle for a draw in Game 1. The players shook the hands after engaging in 35 moves, a contest, which lasted for almost three hours.

    Tomorrow, we'll have Game 2 so don't forget to tune-in. 

  • Aug 22, 2023 07:19 PM IST

    Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen LIVE: How things stand

    How things stand at the moment. 

  • Aug 22, 2023 07:11 PM IST

    Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen LIVE: What happened in the third-place playoff

    Meanwhile, in the third place playoff between Nijat Abasov and Fabiano Caruana, the former took down the world number three in 26 moves in Game 1. 

    The two will meet again tomorrow for another game.

  • Aug 22, 2023 07:03 PM IST

    Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen LIVE: Fingers crossed

    If Praggnanandhaa goes on to stun the world number one, he will become the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the Chess World Cup. 

    Anand had won the first two World Cups back in 2000 and 2002, alebit in a different format.

  • Aug 22, 2023 06:58 PM IST

    Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen LIVE: Time is running out for Pragg

    Time is running out for Praggnanandhaa. He has a little over 22 minutes on the clock, while his opponent Carlsen has over half an hour.

    If we look at the time format, both players get 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, and 30 minutes is added for the rest of the game with an increment of 30 seconds per move starting from move 1.

  • Aug 22, 2023 06:48 PM IST

    Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen LIVE: Things get intense

    Things get intense in the 18th move as Pragg removes Carlsen's queen with his. In response, the World No. 1 returns the favour and takes out the India's queen with his rook.

    The Indian then captures responds Carlsen's bishop with his placed on c6.

  • Aug 22, 2023 06:36 PM IST

    Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen LIVE: Praggnanandhaa's 'secret'

    Praggnanandhaa has already defeated world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No.3 Fabiano Caruana in the tournament. Here's what the Indian chess prodigy has to say about his run.

  • Aug 22, 2023 06:25 PM IST

    Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen LIVE: Both players take time

    Both Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen are not hurrying things at the moment. 

    If we look at the past moves, Praggnanandhaa took over 17 minutes to make his 14th move. 

    Carlsen took almost half an hour before coming up with his 13th move.  

  • Aug 22, 2023 06:20 PM IST

    Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen LIVE: Hello and welcome! 

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the FIDE World Cup 2023 final between R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen. The match is already underway, stay tuned for all the updates from the match. Here is how things stand at the moment. 

