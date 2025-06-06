Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

China fans savage team again after latest World Cup flop

AFP |
Jun 06, 2025 09:01 AM IST

China fans savage team again after latest World Cup flop

Fed-up Chinese football fans and pundits expressed dismay Friday after the country's World Cup dreams were torpedoed following a crushing qualifying defeat in Indonesia.

HT Image
HT Image

President Xi Jinping has said he wanted China to win the World Cup one day but the latest flop means they have only ever played there once, in 2002, when they failed to get a point or score a goal.

The 1-0 defeat in Jakarta on Thursday left them rooted to the foot of Asian qualifying Group C with seven losses in nine games. They have conceded 20 goals.

Football commentator Zhan Jun said Branko Ivankovic's men lost "due to lack of experience, lack of ability and poor handling of details".

The Croatian coach's tactics were "not suitable for the team" and put too much pressure on defensive midfielder Wang Shangyuan, Zhan wrote on the Weibo social media site.

Veteran pundit Ji Yuyang complained that Ivankovic's leadership had let the team down and that the coach was "not as good as several of his predecessors".

"In their group the Chinese team lost the most games and conceded the most goals," Ji noted on Weibo.

China's long-suffering fans vented online.

One said that "these national players simply don't realise that the point of football is to kick the ball into the opponents' goal".

"They only know how to stupidly chase the ball!"

The national team has long been the butt of jokes and a target of derision in China both for its poor record and corruption in the sport.

"The last time the national team made it to the World Cup, I was in year six of primary school," wrote another online.

"We might be able to make it by the time my grandchildren are in sixth grade."

Chinese people "have long been emotionally prepared to be eliminated ," one supporter said on Weibo.

"No matter how crappy you are, we will not give up our World Cup dream!"

The national team play again on Tuesday in the southwestern city of Chongqing in what is now a deadrubber against similarly eliminated Bahrain.

tjx/je/pst

Weibo

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / China fans savage team again after latest World Cup flop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On