Coach Zac Taylor happy to see Trey Hendrickson at recent Bengals practice despite contract standoff

CINCINNATI — Even though the relationship between Zac Taylor and Trey Hendrickson isn't cordial at the moment, the Bengals head coach was happy to see his star pass rusher attend voluntary workouts last week.

Even if Hendrickson was there to express frustration over contract talks.

“I talked to Trey. It was good to see him, good having him,” Taylor said on Tuesday about Hendrickson's appearance and impromptu availability with reporters on May 13.

Hendrickson showed up after Taylor texted him that he would be fined if he did not attend next month's mandatory minicamp.

Besides receiving a fine warning, Hendrickson's frustration has increased about what he sees as a lack of communication on progress toward a new contract or being traded since the NFL draft concluded on April 26.

Taylor said he put a lot of time into thinking about when to communicate to Hendrickson what he expected out of his star defensive player.

“I think every situation is unique so again, every personality is different. Every player is different. The timing, everything’s different. You just adapt as you go with that stuff,” Taylor said.

Taylor also added that there weren't any updates on talks between Hendrickson and the Bengals.

Hendrickson led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks last season and was selected as an All-Pro. He is looking for a new contract that matches what top pass rushers are getting paid.

Hendrickson is scheduled to earn $15.8 million in base salary and has a cap number of $18.7 million.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, who talked for this first time since offseason workouts started last month, remains hopeful that Hendrickson can get a new contract after the Bengals signed wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to lucrative extensions in March.

"I think he’s doing what he thinks is best for his career and I support him in that," Burrow said. “Trey’s a smart guy. Just like anybody, I’m sure there’s things he’d like to have back. He’s very well thought out in his process and what he’s trying to do. If he thinks that’s the way to go, then that’s the way to go.”

Hendrickson’s 57 sacks since joining the Bengals in 2021 are third most in the league over the past four seasons. He signed with Cincinnati after four seasons with New Orleans.

The Bengals were 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the second straight season. They hired Al Golden as defensive coordinator after finishing 25th in total defense.

With the organized team activities beginning next week, Taylor said he has been pleased with Golden's early installation of the defense.

“Hunger and urgency would be two words that I see from that group," Taylor said. "They’re really eating up what those coaches are giving them. When you sit in on those unit meetings and you look at the pre-practice work and all the stuff that they’re getting as a unit going through practice, it’s a very hungry group and I can tell that they’re buying in to everything that Al and those position coaches are giving to them."

