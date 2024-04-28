 Cole Irvin throws 7 innings of 4-hit ball and Orioles hit three homers to beat Athletics 7-0 - Hindustan Times
AP |
Apr 28, 2024 04:13 AM IST

Cole Irvin throws 7 innings of 4-hit ball and Orioles hit three homers to beat Athletics 7-0

BALTIMORE — Cole Irvin scattered four hits over seven innings, Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle homered on successive pitches and the Baltimore Orioles blanked the Oakland Athletics 7-0 on Saturday.

Gunnar Henderson also went deep for the AL East-leading Orioles, who emphatically bounced back from a 10-inning loss in the series opener Friday night.

Baltimore has now gone 100 straight regular-season series of at least two games without being swept. That's the fourth-longest streak in major league history, and 24 short of matching the record held by the 1942-44 St. Louis Cardinals.

Irvin retired the first nine batters he faced, did not allow a runner past first base and yielded only four singles — none in the same inning. The lefty struck out five and walked none in his longest outing since 2022, when he pitched for the A's.

Mike Baumann worked the eighth and Dillon Tate got three outs to complete the five-hitter. It was Baltimore's second shutout of the season, the first coming in Irvin's previous start, in Kansas City on April 21.

Like the A's, Baltimore went down in order through the first three innings. But the Orioles had far more success the second time around against JP Sears .

Baltimore rattled off five hits in a three-run fourth, including an RBI double by Anthony Santander and run-scoring singles by Jordan Westburg and James McCann.

One inning later, Rutschman hit a solo shot and Mountcastle followed with a drive over the left-field wall for a 5-0 lead.

Henderson hit his ninth homer in the seventh with a runner on.

Oakland, on the other hand, was held without a home run for the first time in 12 games.

Sears gave up seven runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings, his first loss since March 30.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: INF J.D. Davis is moving closer to coming off the IL. Davis was slated to join Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday for on-field activities, and “there's a good chance he will DH” for the Aviators on Sunday, manager Mark Kotsay said.

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish, who's been on the IL with an elbow strain since opening day, is poised to return. Bradish allowed one run in five innings for Triple-A Norfolk on Friday and felt "great” on Saturday, according to manager Brandon Hyde. “We're just looking right now where to slot him in, but he's going to be with us soon,” Hyde said. Bradish was 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA last year.

UP NEXT

Paul Blackburn starts for Oakland in the series finale Sunday against Albert Suárez , who beat the Angels on Monday for his first MLB win since June 2016.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Cole Irvin throws 7 innings of 4-hit ball and Orioles hit three homers to beat Athletics 7-0
