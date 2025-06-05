Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
AP |
Jun 05, 2025 12:49 AM IST

Collins hits 3-run homer, Chourio and Cameron belt 2-run shots as Brewers beat Reds 9-1

CINCINNATI — Isaac Collins belted a three-run homer, and Jackson Chourio and Daz Cameron each hit two-run shots as the Milwaukee Brewers won their 12th consecutive series against the Cincinnati Reds with a 9-1 victory on Wednesday.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott posted a 0.55 ERA in May, but the Brewers handed him his first loss of the season.

Abbott retired the first eight batters before Brice Turang doubled and scored on Andruw Monasterio's single to put the Brewers ahead 1-0 in the third.

Chourio's two-out, two-run homer off Abbott in the fifth made the score 3-0. It was Chourio's 10th homer this season.

Cameron's two-run home run in the sixth was his first homer since July 30, 2024, at San Francisco. The five runs allowed by Abbott were a season-high. His previous high was four on April 25.

Collins' three-run blast, his second of the season, came off Wade Miley in the ninth. Miley, making his first appearance since signing a one-year deal with the Reds earlier in the day, allowed four earned runs in two innings.

DL Hall opened for the Brewers and allowed one hit in three innings. Quinn Priester allowed one run in five innings and earned the victory for Milwaukee.

The Reds had the bases loaded with one out in the third, but didn't score. Hall got Santiago Espinal to line out to second and Elly De La Cruz to ground out to third to end the threat.

Milwaukee is 42-16 against the Reds in the last 58 games with 12 consecutive series wins.

Reds LHP Nick Lodolo will start Friday's series opener against the Diamondbacks.

Brewers RHP Chad Patrick will start Friday's series opener against the Padres.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

