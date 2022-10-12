‘Competed with two broken fingers’: India’s Jiu-Jitsu star Siddharth Singh reveals how he won bronze in Abu Dhabi

Ranked eighth in Asia and first in India, Siddharth Singh has been reaching plenty of milestones lately. The 36-year-old recently added another achievement to his bag of laurels as he clinched bronze in the recent AJP Abu Dhabi Pro Jiu-Jitsu tournament. He participated in the 69kg Men's event. Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, he made a shocking revelation that he fought in the tournament with two broken fingers and they were 'mangled'.

The New Delhi native opened up about his preparations for the tournament, despite it being announced on short notice. "So I recently competed at the AJP Abu Dhabi Pro Jiu-Jitsu tournament. Generally, for events like this (international events), there is any way between 6 weeks to 8 weeks of training, strenuous training that gets an athlete ready to compete with some of the best fighters in the world. This event was announced on short notice, so while I was training for a tournament in October, this event was at the beginning of September. So I didn't have the right amount of time to prepare for this tournament", he said.

Mentioning that his training primarily takes place in his club Cross Street Fight Club, where he is also head coach, Siddharth opened up about a dangerous sparring session, which could have seriously hampered his preparations. "Our club is called Crosstrain Fight Club. Jiu-Jitsu is one of many things that we do. So we also do boxing, kickboxing, MMA and I am the head coach. So very often my training is not the priority, it's a student's. In one of our MMA training sessions, I was sparring and in that sparring session, I ended up breaking two of my fingers and this is like two weeks out from the tournament. I broke two of my fingers and in the sport of Jiu-Jitsu grip strength, finger strength is very important because you are constantly grabbing collars and grips and all that", he revealed.

So to counter his injury, the fighter came up with an innovative method to train for the tournament and it only consisted of a tennis ball. "So I broke 2 fingers with my left hand, could not grab anything so training had to be personalised in the sense that I have to work around that injury. So one of the things that we did to prepare is we started training with tennis balls. So when I was training the tennis ball. My hand, and my fingers would not grab anything and therefore I would not enjoy them getting injured in training. So yeah I trained for the last 2 weeks with tennis balls, with no grips. I was just trying to take my fingers up, almost like a plaster. So in training, I would again prevent my injuries from getting worse. And this is the first tournament I competed with two broken fingers", he said.

During the tournament, Siddharth was almost close to winning gold, but crashed to a defeat in the semi-finals against eventual champion Petru Toarca, losing 3-4. "In the semi-finals I fought a fighter from Romania and he was an accomplished judoka. He had represented Romania in several international Judo tournaments and Jiu-Jitsu tournaments, a very highly accomplished grappler. I fought him in the semi-finals and he got two quick judo throws on me and he was 4-0 up with I having 3 minutes to fight back. So in the remaining three minutes, I tried everything to the best of my ability. I tried to do a choke, which is called a loop choke, which the person was able to defend. Somehow I was able to almost take his back. It's again a position where you secure the back position where you get points. I was able to almost get the mount position which again points so it was very close. In the end, the score was 4-3 and he got the nod and he went on to the final and then actually got gold in the finals", he said.

After losing his semi-final match, the Indian fighter had to face the defending champion for bronze and cruised to a 6-1 easy win. Explaining how he won the match, he said, "So then I have to fight for the bronze medal which was against the local UAE fighter. He was the defending champion from the previous event. So yes, against him I was very disappointed because I wanted to win gold for India, but had to fight for the bronze. I was quite annoyed, but I wanted to make sure that at least we get a medal for India So I fought hard and I was able to secure a few judo throws of my own and I was able to get some good points. I was also able to take my opponent's back which again gave us points and the fight ended with me winning 6-1. That's how I got the bronze medal. After the fight, I obviously have to get medical attention on the two fingers because they got completely mangled, but it's all good."

He also participated in the Asian Continental Pro event, where he came in second place, losing to UAE's Humaid Alblooshi in the final. Siddharth will be aiming to build on his momentum and maintain his medal-winning run in the upcoming Jiu-Jitsu events.

