Contreras has RBI single in 10th to lift Cardinals past Royals, 6-5 in doubleheader opener

ST. LOUIS — Willson Contreras had an RBI single in the 10th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. HT Image

Yohel Pozo scored on a fielder’s choice to tie it for the Cardinals before Contreras singled to left against Carlos Estévez to score Lars Nootbaar.

Vinnie Pasquantino singled in a run in the top of the 10th to give the Royals a 5-4 lead.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings. JoJo Romero allowed a run in one inning.

Noah Cameron continued his string of impressive starts for the Royals with six scoreless innings. He struck out three, walked two and gave up two hits while lowering his ERA to 0.85 in five starts this season.

Jonathan India homered on the second pitch of the game — a 401-foot shot to left-center. Jac Caglianone added to the lead in the fourth with his first major league hit, an double that scored Salvador Perez to make it 2-0.

Contreras doubled and scored, and Nolan Arenado scored on Yohel Pozo's sacrifice fly in the seventh to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Iván Herrera’s two-run homer in the eighth inning gave the Cardinals a 4-3 lead. India’s sacrifice fly off Ryan Helsley scored Nick Loftin to tie it in the ninth.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and the Cardinals down 3-1, manager Oliver Marmol called on Nolan Gorman to pinch hit. Royals manager Matt Quatraro countered with left-hander Daniel Lynch IV out of the bullpen, forcing Marmol to use Yohel Pozo from the right side. Lynch limited Pozo to a sacrifice fly and got out of the jam by retiring Nootbaar.

India’s home run was the fourth he’s hit against Mikolas in his career. It was the 12th time India has led off a game with a homer,

The Royals are at the Chicago White Sox on Friday night to open a series, while the Cardinals are home against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.