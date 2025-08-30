Search
Aug 30, 2025
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 08:44 am IST

Cristian Javier's six no-hit innings lead Astros to 2-0 win over Angels

HOUSTON — Cristian Javier didn't give up a hit in six innings and three relievers completed the two-hitter to help the Houston Astros a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels Friday night.

Javier struck out six, walked three and threw 85 pitches in six innings. He was making his fourth start of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2024.

He was relieved by Enyel De Los Santos who gave up a double to Yoan Moncada for the Angels’ first hit of the game, but secured the win.

Kaleb Ort secured a four-out save — his first save of the season — after relieving Craig Kimbrel in the eighth. Kimbrel walked three and threw eight strikes in 25 pitches. Ort secured a fly out from Jo Adell to end the eighth, then finished with a perfect ninth.

Carlos Correa broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh that scored Yordan Alvarez. The Astros were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position before that hit off losing pitcher Luis García Jr. .

Alvarez drove in a second run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Cam Smith, who walked earlier in the inning.

Before Correa's single, Alvarez reached first base on a fielding error by second baseman Christian Moore. He scored after advancing on a bloop single from Jose Altuve.

Javier's six no-hit innings are tied for second-longest no-hit outing of his career with a nine-strikeout performance in the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. His career best was a seven-inning performance against the New York Yankees on June 25, 2022.

The Astros will send RHP Spencer Arrighetti to the mound against Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

