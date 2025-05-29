Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Crow-Armstrong homers and Boyd pitches Cubs to 2-1 win over Rockies

AP |
May 29, 2025 08:17 AM IST

Crow-Armstrong homers and Boyd pitches Cubs to 2-1 win over Rockies

CHICAGO — Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his 15th home run, Matthew Boyd tossed six innings of four-hit ball and the Chicago Cubs edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Seiya Suzuki doubled in a run and rookie Matt Shaw had two hits for the NL Central leaders, who have won 10 of 12.

Boyd allowed just an unearned run while striking out eight and walking none. Three relievers followed, with Daniel Palencia pitching a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Tyler Freeman had a sacrifice fly for the Rockies, who lost their fifth straight and fell to 9-47 — the worst record in the majors.

Orlando Arcia, who signed with Colorado earlier in the day, singled in his first two at-bats with his new team. Arcia was released by Atlanta on Sunday after batting .194 in 14 games with the Braves.

Tanner Gordon permitted two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings for the Rockies.

Boyd retired 13 of his first 14 batters. Arcia singled leading off the third.

Chicago jumped ahead 1-0 in the first on Suzuki’s double to the left-center wall. Crow-Armstrong made it 2-0 in the fourth when he golfed a low curveball down the right-field line.

Boyd got through a shaky sixth and exited ahead 2-1. Chicago led 2-0 when Mickey Moniak led off with a single. Jordan Beck followed with a drive to left that Ian Happ caught at the wall. Moniak advanced to third on Boyd’s wild pickoff attempt and scored on Freeman's sac fly, caught by Crow-Armstrong against the center-field wall.

Shaw is 13 for 34 since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa on May 20.

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland faces Mets LHP David Peterson on Friday in New York.

The Cubs host Cincinnati on Friday. Neither team had announced a scheduled starter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Crow-Armstrong homers and Boyd pitches Cubs to 2-1 win over Rockies
