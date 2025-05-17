Crusaders hail O'Connor as Wallabies trump card in Lions series

The Canterbury Crusaders say veteran fly-half James O'Connor still boasts international quality and would be a potential Australian match-winner if named to face the British and Irish Lions. HT Image

O'Connor, 34, has been a revelation for the Crusaders in their climb to second place on the Super Rugby standings, impressing again off the reserves bench in a 48-33 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Friday.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said last week he is considering the merits of the versatile back, who played the last of 64 Tests nearly three years ago.

Crusaders captain David Havili believed O'Connor could be a trump card in the three-Test series against the Lions starting in July.

"He's been there, done it before, and certainly if I was picking a team, he'd be there," Havili said Friday of O'Connor, who has been used primarily off the bench by the 14-time Super Rugby champions.

"I think him being able to come on and finish games is exactly what you need in big Test matches.

"He's been around the world, played in massive games, big stadiums, and he knows what it's about."

O'Connor started all three Tests at fly-half when Australia last hosted the Lions, in 2013 when the tourists prevailed 2-1.

Havili said the Australian's experience and engaging approach had been invaluable to the development of the Crusaders' youthful fly-halves - Taha Kemara and Rivez Reihana.

"He's just a great person to have on your team, regardless of the rugby and the fact that he's got a great mind on him."

O'Connor's precision on attack in Sydney helped an under-strength Crusaders notch a ninth win from 12 games to guarantee they will qualify for the top-six finals in June.

Without All Blacks forwards Scott Barrett, Codie Taylor and Fletcher Newell, the visitors still had too much for the Waratahs pack, while former Wales international Johnny McNicholl performed ably at fullback for the injured Will Jordan.

All Black Sevu Reece was among the seven Crusaders' try-scorers.

It lifted the winger to 65 Super Rugby tries, level with former Wellington Hurricanes scrum-half TJ Perenara for the most by any player in the competition's history.

dgi/lb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.