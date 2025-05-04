Cubs wallop three homers to clinch series with Brewers

Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a three-run homer and Jameson Taillon threw six quality innings on Saturday, propelling the visiting Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. HT Image

Taillon allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five, as the Cubs clinched the weekend series against their National League Central foes. They also won their fourth game in their last five tries.

Dansby Swanson and Kyle Tucker also homered for Chicago.

Jose Quintana surrendered six runs on seven hits across five innings, absorbing his first loss as a member of the Brewers. The 36-year-old veteran also struck out six and walked one.

Rhys Hoskins homered and Brice Turang tallied a pair of hits and an RBI as the Brewers lost their third straight game and seventh in their last 10.

After Justin Turner's RBI single in the first gave Chicago a 1-0 edge, Milwaukee evened the score in the home half of the third. Jackson Chourio doubled with two outs and scored on Turang's single.

Carson Kelly and Nico Hoerner singled to place runners on first and third in the fourth, before Crow-Armstrong launched his third home run in two games a three-run shot to give Chicago a 4-1 edge. Crow-Armstrong has nine for the season.

Swanson then followed with a 391-foot solo blast, his seventh of the season, extending the Cubs' lead to 5-1.

Hoskins cut the Brewers' deficit to 5-2 with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, his fourth of the year. Chicago got the lone run back in the fifth, as Tucker led off the frame with a solo home run to right his ninth as well. Crow-Armstrong and Tucker are tied for the team lead in homers with Seiya Suzuki.

In relief of Taillon, Julian Merryweather threw a perfect seventh, followed by two scoreless innings from Brad Keller.

The Brewers will look to avoid their first home series sweep this season in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Field Level Media

