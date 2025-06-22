Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Curacao draws 1-1 with Canada after Antonisse's stoppage-time goal

AP |
Jun 22, 2025 06:56 AM IST

Curacao draws 1-1 with Canada after Antonisse's stoppage-time goal

HOUSTON — Jeremy Antonisse scored in stoppage time and Curacao tied Canada 1-1 on Saturday night to remain in contention to advance to the knockout stage of the Gold Cup.

Nathan Saliba opened the score in the ninth minute, and Antonisse leveled things in the 94th.

The 21-year-old Saliba, playing in his fifth international match, scored for the second game in a row.

Canada, which started the tournament with a 6-0 win over Honduras, has four points and leads Group B. Curacao is second with two points. l Salvador, with one point, faced Honduras in a late match Saturday.

The Canadians will close the group stage facing El Salvador on Tuesday, also in Houston.

A win against the Salvadorians would secure first place in the Group B for the Reds and a match in the quarterfinals against the second-best squad from Group A, currently Costa Rica.

Canada is trying to capture its second Gol Cup title despite missing his star winger Alphonso Davies, who tore his right ACL during the CONCACAF Nations League third-place game against the U.S. on March 23.

Curacao could progress to the next round with a win over Honduras on Tuesday.

Canada pulled ahead after Saliba scored with a shot inside the box low across to the far post.

The Caribbean team dominated the second half and appear to level things with a Jürgen Locadia goal in the 68th minute but after a VAR review it was invalidated for offside.

Antonisse scored the equalizer on a breakaway play.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Sports / Other Sports
