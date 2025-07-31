FRANCE -Frenchwoman Maeva Squiban made a solo ride to the finish line with a perfectly-timed attack on the final major climb to win the mountainous stage six of the Tour de France Femmes on Thursday. Cycling-Local hero Squiban aces mountain test to win Tour de France Femmes stage six

Squiban of UAE Team ADQ finished one minute and nine seconds ahead of compatriot Juliette Labous in the first French one-two in the history of the competition.

"It's an amazing feeling. I didn't expect to do that," Squiban told reporters after becoming the second French rider to claim a stage in the event after Cedrine Kerbaol took stage six last year.

Squiban stayed in the peloton led by yellow jersey holder Kimberley Le Court Pienaar , as mountains classification leader Elise Chabbey led the arduous 10-km climb to Col du Beal.

The 23-year-old broke away on the ascent to Col du Chansert and soon built a lead of over a minute and comfortably took the win in the 123.7km ride from Clermont-Ferrand to Ambert.

Mauritian Le Court, who won stage five, was the third to cross the finish line as she retained her lead in the general classification.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot , another home favourite, finished seventh in the stage to remain second in the race for the yellow jersey, 26 seconds behind Le Court.

Points classification leader Lorena Wiebes fell back from the peloton during the first half of the stage and appeared to be content conserving her energy, as she retained the green jersey.

The Tour continues on Friday with a hilly 159.7km ride from Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambery.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.