Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dabang Delhi stretch unbeaten run with win over PBG Pune Jaguars

PTI |
Jun 08, 2025 11:02 PM IST

Dabang Delhi stretch unbeaten run with win over PBG Pune Jaguars

Ahmedabad, Table-toppers Dabang Delhi TTC extended their unbeaten run in the Ultimate Table Tennis with an 11-4 win over PBG Pune Jaguars here on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Earlier, Kolkata ThunderBlades reignited their playoff hopes with a 9-6 victory over reigning champions Dempo Goa Challengers.

Dabang Delhi started the final double header of the season strongly as Izaac Quek outclassed Alvaro Robles in the opening two games before the Spaniard pulled one back.

Maria Xiao followed up with another 2-1 win against Taneesha Kotecha on her UTT debut despite the Pune youngster impressing with a gritty final game comeback.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Xiao then continued their unbeaten mixed doubles run, edging Robles and Reeth Rishya 2-1 to give Delhi firm control.

Sathiyan followed up with a 2-1 win over Anirban Ghosh to seal the tie, before Diya Chitale wrapped up the night with a commanding 3-0 sweep over South Korea's Zion Lee, collecting the Indian Player of the Tie award in the process.

Xiao claimed the Foreign Player of the Tie honour, while Anirban walked away with another Shot of the Tie distinction.

Earlier, with Ankur Bhattacharjee, Quadri Aruna, and Adriana Diaz winning their respective singles rubbers, Kolkata ThunderBlades pulled off a win over Dempo Goa Challengers.

Aruna handed Harmeet Desai his first singles loss of the season in a thriller, while Diaz followed up with a ruthless 3-0 sweep of Krittwika Sinha Roy, capped by a show-stopping rally that earned her Shot of the Tie.

Ankur and Diaz then edged out Harmeet and Zeng Jian in doubles for their first win as a pair. Ankur returned to defeat Ronit Bhanja in the decider, staying unbeaten this season.

Zeng closed the tie with a 3-0 win for Goa, adding crucial points on the board. Ankur and Diaz were named Indian and Foreign Players of the Tie.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Dabang Delhi stretch unbeaten run with win over PBG Pune Jaguars
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On