Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Danish leads successful Indian campaign at European US Kids Golf Champs

PTI |
Jun 04, 2025 11:07 AM IST

London, Chandigarh's Danish Verma led a successful Indian campaign at the US Kids Golf European Championships this week, winning the boys U-13 title at the iconic Royal Musselburgh Golf Club in Scotland.

The Indians claimed one gold medal, one silver, two bronze and another Top-10 finish.

Verma was one of numerous Indians to make it to the podium as Nihal Cheema finished runner-up in the boys 8 years. Ahana Shah in the girls 9 years and Naaysha Sinha was third in the girls 8 division were also among medals.

Most of the Indian medallists have finished on the podium in other events in the recent past.

For both Danish and Nihal, their careers have been shaped by coach Jesse Grewal.

Danish, who also won the US Kids Thailand Championships, has been consistent. He shot rounds of 70-72-69 and his final round 69 was bogey free.

The Longniddry Golf Club proved a happy hunting ground for some of the Indian youngsters.

Nihal Cheema with rounds of 35-38-34 and a total of 106 lost narrowly to Rinto Oake of Japan who totalled 105.

Naaysha Sinha of Noida shot rounds of 41-35-41 in the three nine-hole rounds at Longniddry Golf Club, where Brianna Yang of Great Britain won the girl 8 title

In girls 9 section, Ahana Shah who carded 37-37-39 in her three rounds was runner-up as Jay Kang of the US won.

Danish was also picked for the Red Team for the European Van Horn team competition and in his match, where he teamed up with Luke Lapone of the US, they tied it with Zach Gammon of France and Caleb Pickett of UK of the Blue Team.

Overall the Blue Team won the Van Horn Cup.

In some of the other results, Vedaansh Jain was 18th in boys 9, Drona Setlur was 12th in boys 10 and Rajveer Suri was tied 27th in boys 12.

In girls 13-14, Naina Kapoor 72-78-77 was seventh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
