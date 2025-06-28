Dart 'affected' by backlash to Boisson odour jibe

Britain's Harriet Dart admits she has been affected by the backlash to her jibe about French opponent Lois Boisson's personal hygiene. HT Image

Dart asked the umpire to tell Boisson to put on deodorant, saying "she smells really bad" during their match in a tournament in Rouen in April.

The 28-year-old, who lost the first round tie in straight sets, was forced to apologise after her taunt sparked a torrent of criticism on social media.

Dart and Boisson have experienced contrasting form since that ugly incident.

Boisson went on an unexpected run to the semi-finals of her home Grand Slam at the French Open in June.

But Dart has won just once in her last seven matches and the world number 71 said the abuse had played a role in her slump.

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't affect me a little bit," she told reporters at Wimbledon on Saturday.

"I'm human but also we all make mistakes and I just tried to look forward. I've gone through some difficulties these weeks.

"I don't always share what I go through but I'm just looking forward and preparing the best I can.

"I've also played some really good players so it's been tough, I've had a change of coaching as well, so there's been a lot going on."

Dart, given a Wimbledon wild card entry, is back in the spotlight as she prepares to face Hungary's Dalma Galfi in the first round at the All England Club on Monday.

Boisson lost in the first round of Wimbledon qualifying after being denied a wild card despite her French Open heroics.

Dart is keen to consign her comment about Boisson to the past and she grew frustrated when the topic was raised on Saturday.

"I don't know why we're still talking about this, it's been months now," she said.

"I feel like I answered a lot of the questions that were asked of me and that's it. I really just want to put it behind me."

