Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Defending champion Alcaraz labors into fourth round of the French Open

AP |
May 31, 2025 03:39 AM IST

Defending champion Alcaraz labors into fourth round of the French Open

PARIS — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the fourth round of the French Open after a laboring past Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the Friday night session.

HT Image
HT Image

The second-seeded Spaniard had never before played Dzumhur, a 33-year-old Bosnian who had never been past the third round at any major tournament.

“I suffered quite a lot today,” Alcaraz said. “The first two sets was under control, then he started to play more deeply and more aggressively. It was really difficult for me.”

Dzumhur hurt his left knee in a fall in the second round, and had treatment on Friday on his right leg during the changeover at 3-2 down in the third set. He then lay down on the ground while the trainer worked on both legs for several minutes.

The crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier did a Mexican wave and shouted “Olé” while it waited.

Then Dzumhur received cheers when he made an improbable smash despite being off balance, again when he won the third set, and once more when he broke Alcaraz in the opening game of the fourth set.

An improbable turnaround seemed to be happening as Alcaraz made clumsy unforced errors. But the four-time Grand Slam champion broke back in the sixth and the eighth games to serve for the match.

Still, the resilient Dzumhur, whose face was red with effort and glistening with sweat, broke back to drag the suspense out a little longer.

Alcaraz finally clinched victory on his second match point and faces No. 13 Ben Shelton in the fourth round. ___

tennis: /hub/tennis

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Defending champion Alcaraz labors into fourth round of the French Open
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On