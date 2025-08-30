SUVA, Fiji — Defending champion Fiji conceded a try after two minutes but countered with five of its own to take a bonus point Saturday from a 32-10 win over Tonga in the second round of the Pacific Nations Cup. Defending champions Fiji beat Tonga 32-10 in the Pacific Nations Cup

Tonga finished the match with 14 men after backrower Siosiua Moala received a second yellow card in the 68th minute which became a red card. Moala was penalized on both occasions for joining a maul on the side and collapsing.

Fiji was able to gain surpluses of possession and territory in both halves to win a scrappy and ill-tempered match for its 11th win over Tonga in their last 12 meetings.

Tonga opened its Pacific Nations Cup campaign last weekend with an impressive 30-16 win over Samoa and started strongly Saturday with an early try to scrumhalf Augustine Pulu.

After a penalty to Caleb Muntz, Fiji took the lead for the first time with a superb long-distance try finished by former All Blacks center Seta Tamanivalu. Winger Kalaveti Ravouvou scored during Moala's first absence in the sin-bin and by halftime Fiji led 17-10.

Fiji took time in the second half to extend its lead, frustrated by solid Tonga defense. While its set pieces and particularly its scrum was strong, Fiji's finishing at times was lacking.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere scored in the 63rd minute from a cross-kick by Muntz and Taniela Rakuro added Fiji's final try five minutes later in a goalline scramble.

“We were a bit disappointed with our start. We talked about coming out in the first 20 and welcoming Tonga,” Ikanivere said. "We didn't start well but I'm grateful for the boys showing great spirit and getting the win.

“It was quite tough: big bodies against big bodies and there was a bit of blood on the field.”

Pulu's early try came after a deep kick by Tonga flyhalf Patrick Pellegrini. Tonga regained possession and Pulu darted around the fringe of a ruck to score when he saw the Fiji defense begin to drift.

Tamanivalu and Ravouvou's were excellent specimens of Fiji rugby. Taminavlu scored after a movement that covered almost 90 meters and Ravouvou sliced infield off his right foot to score after quick passing by the Fiji backs.

Japan will host Canada later Saturday at Sendai north of Tokyo. Last weekend the Canadians defeated the United States 34-20 at Calgary in the first round.

In the third and final preliminary round on Sept. 6, Fiji and Samoa play at Rotorua, New Zealand and the United States hosts Japan at Sacramento, California.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, and the playoff rounds are set to be played in the United States. Denver is hosting the semifinals and fifth-place playoff on Sept. 14 and Salt Lake City the third-place playoff and final on Sept. 20.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.