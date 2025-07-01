PHOENIX — Alek Thomas went 3 for 3 with two runs scored, Ryne Nelson struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. Diamondbacks snap a 4-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Giants

One pitch after Nelson was pulled in the seventh after exceeding his pitch count, Tyler Fitzgerald sent a shot to the warning track in center — just past a diving Thomas — to score two runs and tie it at 2.

The Diamondbacks answered with a run in the seventh on Geraldo Perdomo's bloop single to score Thomas.

A controversial call for fan interference came in the top of the eighth on Christian Koss’ deep shot to left-center field, resulting in a ground-rule double. John Curtiss struck out Rafael Devers and Shelby Miller came in to get Heliot Ramos looking.

Eugenio Suarez added a solo shot in the eighth — his 11th home run in June.

The Giants have lost three in a row.

Nelson allowed two earned runs and five hits, while not giving up a walk. Curtiss got his first win of the season and Miller earned his first career four-out save. Diamondbacks pitchers combined to hold the 1-2-3 hitters to 1 for 12 with seven strikeouts.

San Francisco stater Logan Webb allowed three earned runs and seven hits, while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings.

San Francisco manager Bob Melvin was ejected in the ninth inning after arguing with the home plate umpire.

Webb allowed just his seventh home run of the season when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his 11th in the sixth for a 2-0 lead.

Arizona will start RHP Zac Gallen on Tuesday night against the Giants, who he has beaten twice in a row with a 0.75 ERA. San Francisco will go with RHP Hayden Birdsong .

