Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Diksha, Pranavi among four Indians set for Joburg Open

PTI
Apr 02, 2025 10:31 PM IST

Diksha, Pranavi among four Indians set for Joburg Open

Johanesburg, Indian golfer Diksha Dagar will return to the country where she won her maiden Ladies European Tour title as she tees off at the Joburg Open here on Thursday.

Diksha, one of the four Indians in the field this week, won the South African Open in 2019; for her first LET win.

Joburg Open is the first of the two-event South African leg of the Tour. It will be followed by the South African Women's Open.

Diksha, who has had a decent season so far, was runner-up at the Lalla Meryem Cup and was then T-11 at New South Wales Open. A multiple winner on her home Tour, Diksha is currently fifth on the Order of Merit.

The other Indians competing this week are Pranavi Urs, who was T-14 in New South Wales, rookie Avani Prashanth, who has made the cut in all three starts and Tvesa Malik, who has to her name a win on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in the past.

Defending champion Chiara Tamburlini will be back in Johannesburg hoping to replicate what was a breakthrough moment of her 2024 season. The Swiss won her maiden LET title at this tournament last year.

The Modderfontein Golf Course, which is hosting the tournament for the fourth year in a row, is home to what is considered a challenging course known for its numerous water hazards, which feature on more than half the holes on the card.

As many as 132 players, including 38 LET winners, will compete this week. The field also includes England’s Cara Gainer, who leads the Order of Merit following four tournaments of the LET 2025 season.

The 72-hole stroke play competition will see a cut to the top 60 professionals and ties after 36 holes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
