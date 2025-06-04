Diksha to lead a contingent of five Indians at Tenerife Open on LET

Canary Islands, Diksha Dagar will lead a five-Indian contingent at the Tenerife Women's Open golf tournament in the Canary Islands this week on the the Ladies European Tour , which begins after a mini break. HT Image

The tournament in Tenerife returns to the schedule for the first time since 2011.

Besides, Diksha, Avani Prashanth, Tvesa Malik, Hitaashee Bakshi and Sneha Singh are the other Indians in the field of 132 players from 35 nations at the Abama Golf Resort.

Pranavi Urs was also in the field but has withdrawn as she is yet to fully recover from her wrist injury.

After nine events this year, Diksha is the top Indian in eighth place on the LET Order of Merit, which decides the yearlong race to crown the Tour's number one player.

Diksha has played nine events, made seven cuts and finished in Top-10 four times, including a runner-up finish in Morocco.

Avani, at 39th, is the second best Indian on LET Merit list.

The Indian challenge includes the last two Hero Order of Merit winners in India.

LET rookie Hitaashee in two starts has done well to finish T-12 at the Dutch Ladies Open and T-34 at Jabra Ladies, while Sneha will make her first start.

Tvesa in six starts has made only two cuts with T-34 at Jabra Ladies as the best.

The top four of the current 2025 Order of Merit are in the field. They are England's Mimi Rhodes, compatriot Cara Gainer and Czech Republic's Sara Kouskova, who secured her maiden LET victory at Evian Resort.

One spot back in the Order of Merit is Chiara Tamburlini, who will no doubt be as confident as anyone in Tenerife after she secured her best ever Major result last week.

The Swiss star, winner of the 2024 Order of Merit, recorded a T-14 finish at the testing US Women's Open in Wisconsin, a score helped by rounds of 69-71 to start the week.

The field has 17 home stars, including Nuria Iturrioz, a four-time winner on the LET.

The week will also see the return of Carly Booth after a three year injury absence.

Booth last played at the Belgian Ladies Open in May 2022 but has since been sidelined due to an ACL injury and had a reconstructive knee surgery.

The three-time LET winner returns this week ahead of several European events in June.

The tournament previously took place between 2002-2011 and the Abama Golf course provides a tricky test for the players this week with undulation and sloppy greens.

