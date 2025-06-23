Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Donovan Solano hits 2 homers as the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago Cubs 14-6

AP |
Jun 23, 2025 02:52 AM IST

Donovan Solano hits 2 homers as the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago Cubs 14-6

CHICAGO — Donovan Solano homered twice and drove in five runs, helping the Seattle Mariners outslug the Chicago Cubs for a 14-6 victory on Sunday.

Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 31st homer for Seattle on a hot and windy afternoon at Wrigley Field. Dominic Canzone went deep twice as the Mariners won the rubber game of a weekend set that featured a total of 21 homers for the two teams.

Raleigh connected in the first inning against Colin Rea . The two-run drive to center field was his fourth homer of the series.

Seiya Suzuki homered twice and drove in three runs for the Cubs in their third loss in four games. Kyle Tucker and Reese McGuire also went deep for the NL Central leaders.

Chicago trimmed Seattle's lead to 5-4 when Suzuki hit a two-run shot off Logan Gilbert with two down in the fifth. It was Suzuki's 20th homer of the season.

Seattle responded with two runs in the sixth. Canzone hit his second solo homer of the day, and Julio Rodríguez added a run-scoring groundout.

Solano made it 9-4 with a two-run shot off Chris Flexen in the seventh. Solano went 9 for 14 in the series with eight RBIs.

Seattle put away the game with five runs in the eighth against Nate Pearson. Randy Arozarena hit a two-run double and Solano capped the scoring with a two-run single.

The Mariners improved to 9-3 in rubber games this season.

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo starts Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Minnesota. RHP Bailey Ober goes for the Twins.

Cubs RHP Ben Brown takes the mound Monday night at St. Louis. LHP Matthew Liberatore pitches for the Cardinals.

MLB: /hub/MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
