Doug Ghim shot a 3-under-par 68 and held onto a one-stroke lead over Max Homa and a group of contenders at the John Deere Classic on Friday in Silvis, Ill. Doug Ghim clings to one-shot lead at John Deere Classic

Homa is part of a five-way tie for second after also posting a 68 late Friday afternoon at TPC Deere Run. He matched Ghim at 12 under with a birdie at the par-5 17th hole, but after finding a bunker off the 18th tee he failed to save par and dropped back a shot.

Ghim, a 29-year-old Illinois native, is hoping to land his maiden PGA Tour victory in his home state. He made an eagle for the second straight round, holing out from 179 yards away at the par-4 15th.

After reaching 13 under for the tournament with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 4-5, Ghim bogeyed his closing hole, No. 9.

The round of the day belonged to defending champion Davis Thompson, whose bogey-free 63 catapulted him to 11 under. Tied with Homa and Thompson are Brian Campbell , David Lipsky and Argentina's Emiliano Grillo .

Colombia's Camilo Villegas and Si Woo Kim of South Korea are part of a group at 10 under as the second round finished up late Friday.

Rickie Fowler dropped four shots in a four-hole span on his back nine, with two bogeys and a double bogey, but he birdied No. 17 to finish up a 1-over 72 and get to 5 under. Fowler is in line to make the cut, projected at 4 under par.

