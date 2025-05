Drake Baldwin drives in the winning run to lift Braves over Reds 5-4 in 11 innings

ATLANTA — Drake Baldwin hit an RBI single in the 11th inning to drive in automatic runner Ozzie Albies and give the Braves their fourth win in their last five games, 5-4 over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night. HT Image

Scott Blewett pitched two scoreless innings to pick up the win.

The Braves forced extra innings with a two-run rally in the ninth inning. Eli White bunted home Albies with the first run and Michael Harris II drove in pinch runner Eddie Rosario with a single to left field. Harris was 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

Taylor Rogers took the loss.

Rookie Rece Hinds hit a tie-breaking two-run homer off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning to give the Reds a 4-2 lead. He was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk in his second game of the season with the Reds.

Reds catcher Jose Trevino was 3 for 4 with three doubles and an RBI.

Spencer Schwellenbach lasted six innings and gave up five hits, one run, two walks, five strikeouts. It was his sixth quality start of the season in eight outings and came after he struggled against the Dodgers in his last start.

Reds manager Terry Francona was ejected in the 11th inning for arguing a caught stealing call at second base.

In the 11th, Baldwin threw out Blake Dunn stealing to end the inning and gives the Braves a chance to win.

Braves reliever Pierce Johnson has retired 25 straight batters in his last eight appearances covering 8 1/3 innings. He has nine strikeouts during that stretch.

RHP Bryce Elder opens a three-game series for the Braves at Pittsburgh against LHP Bailey Falter on Friday. The Reds will continue their seven-game road trip at Houston where RHP Nick Martinez will face Astros RHP Hunter Brown on Friday.

