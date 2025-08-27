Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Duke begins Year 2 under Manny Diaz by hosting FCS program Elon

AP
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 08:54 pm IST

Elon at Duke, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: ACC Network Extra.

Elon :

Overall offense: 344.3 yards per game

Passing: 214.6 yards per game

Rushing: 129.7 yards per game

Scoring: 25.4 points per game

Overall defense: 350.8 yards allowed per game

Passing: 217.8 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 133.0 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 25.9 points allowed per game

Duke :

Overall offense: 336.8 yards per game

Passing: 244.3 yards per game

Rushing: 92.5 yards per game

Scoring: 26.3 points per game

Overall defense: 363.1 yards allowed per game

Passing: 213.5 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 149.6 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 24.5 points allowed per game

Elon

Passing: Landen Clark, ran four times for 11 yards before redshirting

Rushing: TJ Thomas Jr., 588 yards, five TDs

Receiving: Jamarien Dalton, 408 yards on 31 catches, two TDs

Duke

Passing: Darian Mensah, 2,723 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Peyton Jones, 317 yards, three TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 1,084 yards on 63 catches, 11 TDs

Elon beat North Carolina A&T 31-21 last November to close a six-win season.

Duke lost 52-20 to Mississippi in the Gator Bowl to cap a nine-win season.

Elon hosts Davidson on Sept. 6.

Duke gets a marquee test by hosting No. 12 Illinois on Sept. 6.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

