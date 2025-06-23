Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Duplantis says vaulting 6.40m is within the 'realm of possibility'

AFP |
Jun 23, 2025 08:35 PM IST

Duplantis says vaulting 6.40m is within the 'realm of possibility'

Swedish pole-vaulting star Armand Duplantis said on Monday that clearing 6.40 metres was "in the realm of possibility", eight days after improving his previous world record to 6.28m.

HT Image
HT Image

The 25-year-old US-born double Olympic champion set his 12th world record at the Stockholm Diamond League meet on June 15.

"I've always believed that I'm able to keep pushing higher and of course I've shown now that I'm very, very close to 6.30 metres," Duplantis told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Golden Spike meet in the Czech city of Ostrava.

"I want to keep pushing and I want to get to 6.30m as soon as possible.

"I'd like to get to 6.40m, that would be another crazy barrier of course and that also feels like in the realm of possibility for me."

Duplantis said he had been surprised that his latest world record had come in Stockholm because the set-up had not been ideal.

"I didn't feel like my best, it was probably the worst that I felt for a world record jump, honestly, before," said Duplantis.

"I felt like I was a little bit all over the place on the day and a little bit inconsistent. But then I hit the right jump at the right time, which I guess is the most important in pole vaulting."

Setting a world record in Sweden presented Duplantis with a welcome occasion to celebrate with friends and family.

"I did celebrate it pretty hard, but I feel like I'm fully recovered now and ready to start jumping again," he said.

Duplantis also announced he is planning to release his second song this week, following on from his debut single "Bop" in February.

"I'm going to drop a song Friday, midnight actually, so that's pretty cool," he said.

The new song is called 4L, meaning "For Life".

"I dropped one song only this far but I've done tons of music the past couple of years really so that'll be fun.

"I feel like I'd like to have another hobby, I guess, maybe not distract me but just give me something else mentally."

Duplantis said he enjoyed golf but was discouraged because "in Sweden, it's super cold".

frj/nf/gj

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Duplantis says vaulting 6.40m is within the 'realm of possibility'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On