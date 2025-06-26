Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Earthquakes use 4 second-half goals to beat 9-man FC Dallas 4-2

AP |
Jun 26, 2025 10:04 AM IST

Earthquakes use 4 second-half goals to beat 9-man FC Dallas 4-2

FRISCO, Texas — Beau Leroux scored in the 76th minute to put San Jose ahead and the Earthquakes used four second-half goals to beat nine-man FC Dallas 4-2 on Wednesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

San Jose , which improved to 4-4-2 on the road this season, has suffered just one loss in its last nine games.

Dallas has gone 1-5-2 at home this season.

San Jose tied it 1-all in the 50th minute on Cristian Arango's 10th goal of the season when he headed in Cristian Espinoza's corner kick.

Josef Martínez scored his 124th career goal in the 57th on Espinoza’s league-leading 10th assist.

Leroux capitalized on a mistake deep in Dallas territory to give San Jose a 3-2 lead in the 76th.

Mark-Anthony Kaye scored his first goal for San Jose in stoppage time.

Dallas was reduced to 10 men in the 79th when Kaick Ferreira was given a straight red card. In the 85th, Sebastien Ibeagha was also shown a red card after taking down Preston Judd at the edge of the 18-yard box.

Petar Musa opened the scoring in the 30th after a nice individual effort by Luciano Acosta. In the second half, Musa sent a loose ball in front of the net that was deflected to the feet of Shaq Moore at the far post to tie it at 2 in the 68th.

The start of the game was delayed due to lightning.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Earthquakes use 4 second-half goals to beat 9-man FC Dallas 4-2
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On