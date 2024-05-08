 Eflin allows 1 run in 7 innings as Rays beat White Sox 5-1 for 5th consecutive win - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eflin allows 1 run in 7 innings as Rays beat White Sox 5-1 for 5th consecutive win

AP |
May 08, 2024 07:01 AM IST

Eflin allows 1 run in 7 innings as Rays beat White Sox 5-1 for 5th consecutive win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Zach Eflin allowed one run and six hits in seven innings as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth consecutive win.

HT Image
HT Image

Eflin lost the shutout when Paul DeJong homered with two outs in the seventh.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The right-hander worked out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the fifth by getting a flyball from Gavin Sheets on a 3-0 pitch. Eflin also retired Sheets on a grounder with two on and two outs in the seventh.

Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered for the Rays, who moved over .500 at 19-18.

The AL-worst White Sox have dropped the first two games of the series to fall 20 games under .500, equaling a season high. Chicago swept a three-game series from the Rays at home April 26-28.

Arozarena put the Rays up 4-0 on a two-run homer off Michael Soroka in the third. The 2023 AL All-Star has three homers in his last five games and has raised his batting average from .143 to .152 during the series with Chicago.

Harold Ramírez had an RBI single in a two-run second.

Soroka allowed four runs, three hits and four walks over five innings.

Paredes made it 5-0 on a solo homer off Brad Keller in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Ryan Pepiot, hit on the left calf by a 107.5 mph liner off the bat of Mets outfielder Starling Marte on Sunday, is scheduled to undergo another CT scan. “Pepiot came in a little sorer than we anticipated,” manager Kevin Cash said. … Tampa Bay closer Pete Fairbanks allowed two hits over a scoreless inning in his initial appearance with Triple-A Durham. … 2B Brandon Lowe doubled in two at-bats in his first game with Durham.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Chris Flexen and Rays RHP Aaron Civale are Wednesday night’s starters. Civale has allowed 18 runs in 13 2/3 innings over his last three starts.

MLB: /hub/MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Other Sports / Eflin allows 1 run in 7 innings as Rays beat White Sox 5-1 for 5th consecutive win

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On