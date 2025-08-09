Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
Elena Rybakina's coach cleared by WTA Tour to return from suspension

AP |
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 05:10 am IST

The coach of 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has been cleared by the WTA Tour to return from his suspension for a potential breach of its code of conduct.

Stefano Vukov was provisionally suspended in January while the tour conducted an investigation. It announced in February that had been completed and that the ban remained in place, without saying how long it would last.

The organization said Friday that Vukov would again be permitted to receive credentials allowing him access to player areas and practice courts at its events.

“The WTA is fully committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all athletes and other participants, as set out in our WTA Code of Conduct and Safeguarding Code,” the tour said in a statement. “Any sanctions issued following a breach of these safeguarding rules are carefully considered and are subject to appeal before an independent tribunal. While case details remain confidential, we can confirm that Mr. Vukov is eligible to receive credentials at WTA events.”

The New York Times first reported that Vukov's ban had been lifted.

Rybakina announced before last year's U.S. Open that Vukov would no longer be her coach, but then said before the Australian Open that he would be rejoining her team. She insisted that he had never mistreated her during their time working together.

Rybakina, ranked No. 10 on the WTA Tour, just reached the semifinals of the National Bank Open in Montreal before losing to Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko, the eventual champion.

tennis: /hub/tennis

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
