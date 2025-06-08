Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Elko hits 2-run HR, Houser pitches 6 strong innings as White Sox beat Royals 4-1

AP |
Jun 08, 2025 04:33 AM IST

CHICAGO — Tim Elko hit a two-run homer, Adrian Houser pitched six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Saturday.

Chase Meidroth also went deep for the White Sox, who have won three straight for the second time this season.

Houser gave up a run and six hits while striking out six and walking one. It was the 32-year-old right-hander's fourth quality start since signing with the White Sox on May 20.

Cam Booser and Steven Wilson each gave up a hit in a scoreless inning, and Dan Altavilla got the last three outs for his second career save — first since 2020 while pitching for Seattle.

Michael Wacha allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Royals first baseman Vinny Pasquantino had was 3 for 3, including his 10th homer in the second inning for a 1-0 lead.

Elko's homer in the bottom of the second gave the White Sox a 2-1 lead. Meidroth pushed the advantage to two runs with his shot in the third, and Edgar Quero capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

With runners on the corners and two outs in the eighth, Wilson struck out veteran catcher Salvador Pérez swinging to end the inning. Pérez struck out four times in four at-bats.

Other than Pasquantino, the rest of the Royals' lineup went 5 for 30 with nine strikeouts.

Kansas City RHP Michael Lorenzen will start the series finale. The White Sox have not announced a starter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

