Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elly De La Cruz homers, drives in 4 runs as Reds hold off Cubs 6-4 to snap 4-game skid

AP |
May 25, 2025 04:42 AM IST

Elly De La Cruz homers, drives in 4 runs as Reds hold off Cubs 6-4 to snap 4-game skid

CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-4 Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.

HT Image
HT Image

Justin Turner and Michael Kelly homered as the Cubs had a three-game winning streak snapped. Kelly came into the game in the fifth inning after catcher Miguel Amaya suffered a left oblique strain.

De La Cruz and the Reds struck quickly in the first. After Santiago Espinal drew a walk with one out, De La Cruz lined a fastball by Colin Rea into the seats in right-center for a 2-0 lead.

The dynamic 23-year old shortstop added a two-run base hit to center in the fifth inning to extend the Reds' advantage to 5-1.

The top of the Reds' order went 5 for 11 and accounted for five runs scored.

Emilio Pagán got his 13th save in 15 opportunities.

Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott allowed only one run in six innings. The solo shot by Turner was the first homer the left-hander had allowed in 23 2/3 innings and 100 batters.

Rea, who had allowed only 10 runs in seven previous starts this season, gave up six runs in five innings.

Turner's homer off the left-field foul pole to lead off the ninth got the Cubs within two runs. Matt Shaw doubled with one out, but Emilio Pagan struck out Ian Happ and got Kyle Tucker to fly out to end the game.

Turner is the first Cubs player age 40 or older to homer in a game since Gary Gaetti in 1999. Ernie Banks, Davey Lopes, Walker Cooper and Charlie Root are the other Cubs who have homered in their 40s.

Cubs right-hander Ben Brown faces Reds lefty Nick Lodolo in the series finale Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Elly De La Cruz homers, drives in 4 runs as Reds hold off Cubs 6-4 to snap 4-game skid
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On