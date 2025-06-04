Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Euro 2025 host Switzerland loses to Norway in stadium close to Alpine rockslide village

AP |
Jun 04, 2025 02:35 AM IST

Euro 2025 host Switzerland loses to Norway in stadium close to Alpine rockslide village

SION, Switzerland — A full rehearsal for their opening day game at the Women's European Championship saw host Switzerland beaten 1-0 by Norway on Tuesday in the UEFA Nations League.

The game was played at Sion, a Euro 2025 host venue about 40 kilometers down the River Rhone from the valley where the village of Blatten was destroyed last week by a landslide of rock and ice. The stadium observed a minute's silence before kickoff.

On July 2, Switzerland will host Norway in the prime-time game on opening day of the Euros — likely not forgetting the manner of the only goal Tuesday in the fourth minute.

When a Swiss defender purposely put a deflated ball out of play, Norway took the throw-in with a fresh ball and started an attack. That quickly led to a shooting chance for Vilde Boe Risa to score.

“It’s not even a goal, because they haven’t played with ‘fair play,’” Switzerland midfielder Smilla Vallotto told broadcaster RTS. “That motivates me for the next match. It’s really not possible that they did that.”

The young Swiss team coached by Pia Sundhage, who led the United States to Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, is now relegated from the Nations League top tier in a group won by France, which beat Iceland 2-0 Tuesday.

After hosting Norway in Basel in four weeks' time, Switzerland will play Iceland in Bern and Finland in Geneva.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
