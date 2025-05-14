Europe Ryder Cup captain Donald has given players no assurances

Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald says no one has been assured a berth on his squad for September's showdown with the United States, but some can make a case at this week's PGA Championship. HT Image

The 47-year-old Englishman will strike the first tee shot at Quail Hollow at 7 a.m. Thursday but will also have an eye out for how his potential European players perform.

"No assurances have been given right now," Donald said Wednesday. "I haven't given anyone the nod. I think it's a little bit too early for that.

"We have three majors, elevated events, plenty of other events to play. I want them to go out and feel like they go and earn it.

"We have very in-depth stats. We know exactly how these players are playing. We have a great idea of where they stack up against each other and against the US, but I certainly think it's a little too early to be giving anyone like firm assurances right now."

Donald has an extra headache with two-time major winner Jon Rahm of Spain and England's Tyrrell Hatton playing on the LIV Golf circuit and both appealing fines from the DP World Tour.

The appeals are still pending and the players hope the situation will be sorted in time for them to be eligible for the Ryder Cup matchup against the Americans at Bethpage Black.

"I've had zero conversations. I do not get involved with the politics of that," Donald said. "My concentration is to get the best 12 players to New York, and hopefully everyone is eligible.

"I would love for them to be eligible. But I'm not involved in that process. That's not my role.

"In terms of Jon, he's one of the best players in the world, and I would expect him to be on that team, but I certainly haven't given him those assurances. He still needs to keep going and playing just like everyone else."

Donald will have six captain's picks while the current six qualifying leaders on points are Masters winner Rory McIlroy, Irishman Shane Lowry, Dane Rasmus Hojgaard, Hatton, Austria's Sepp Straka and Justin Rose, who lost a playoff to McIlroy at Augusta last month.

Holders Europe regained the trophy in 2023 in Italy, but an away side has not triumphed since 2012.

Among those Donald will have his eyes on this week are Ludvig Aberg of Sweden and Viktor Hovland of Norway.

"It's always nice when potential guys on your team are up there each and every week playing against the strongest fields in golf and doing extremely well," Donald said.

"It's a great problem to have. I love the momentum that we have so far. The players always seem to elevate their games in Ryder Cup years, and it's good to see."

Donald says his team won't be chosen on statistics alone.

"We have stats on everyone and it's my job to kind of communicate with players once the team starts to form to figure out good partnership matches in terms of personality as well," Donald said.

"I think statistics and data is really important, but gut instinct and personality matchups is equally as important."

Donald will also tip the scale to players who have already faced the emotional crucible of competing in a Ryder Cup in front of an opposing crowd, such as will be faced at Bethpage Black.

"I'll certainly give a little bit more importance to experience, people who have been able to handle those big moments under the most scrutiny, people who can step up," Donald said.

"It's something I will definitely consider and it will be something that could give someone an edge if they're on a very similar playing field in terms of statistics."

