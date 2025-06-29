Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
AP
Jun 29, 2025 09:37 AM IST

Evander scores 2 goals for the second time this week and Cincinnati beats Orlando 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Evander scored two goals for the second time this week and Cincinnati held off a late charge by Orlando for a 2-1 victory on Saturday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Cincinnati secured its third road win in a row and seventh this season in 10 attempts. FCC leads the league in points earned on the road with 22 and have been the best road team since the start of 2023, winning 25 times.

Orlando entered on a two-game winning streak, with wins in five of the last seven.

Evander's free kick in first-half stoppage time caught goalkeeper Pedro Gallese leaning the other way and it snuck inside the near post to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead.

Evander also scored on a breakaway in the 74th minute for his 11th goal of the season to make it 2-0. After an Orlando turnover near midfield, Kei Kamara raced the other way and fed Evander on the left side for a bending shot inside the far post.

Evander became the only MLS player to record at least 25 goals and 25 assists since the start of the 2024 season.

Marco Pašalić scored his seventh goal in 19 matches on a shot in the 87th for Orlando. Ramiro Enrique saved the ball from going out of bounds along the end line and Martín Ojeda slid it across to Pašalić for a well-placed finish from the penalty spot.

David Brekalo had a great opportunity to tie it in the closing minutes, but his point-blank shot sailed over the crossbar.

soccer: /soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

