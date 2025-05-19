Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Even Flow: Arozarena and the Mariners beat the Padres 6-1 to sweep opening series of the Vedder Cup

AP |
May 19, 2025 04:37 AM IST

Even Flow: Arozarena and the Mariners beat the Padres 6-1 to sweep opening series of the Vedder Cup

SAN DIEGO — Randy Arozarena homered off Michael King in the three-run fourth inning and the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 Sunday to sweep the opening series of the inaugural Vedder Cup.

HT Image
HT Image

The Mariners homered six times and outscored the Padres 15-3 in the three-game series. If needed, run differential will be the first tiebreaker in the Vedder Cup, named after Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, who has ties to both cities. The two teams, who share a spring training complex, formalized the competition in March. The winner gets a trophy featuring a guitar provided by Vedder, who was born in a Chicago suburb and is a Cubs fan. The teams play again Aug. 25-27 in Seattle.

Bryan Woo settled down after giving up a leadoff homer on an 0-2 count to Fernando Tatis Jr., his 12th. Only one Padres player reached scoring position against Woo, who allowed one run and five hits in seven innings. He struck out five, walked none and retired his final 11 batters and 16 of his last 17.

The Padres were 0 for 21 with runners in scoring position in the series.

King held the Padres hitless until Arozarena lined a 2-2 pitch to left with two outs in the fourth for his sixth homer. The Mariners followed with four more consecutive hits, including a ground-rule RBI double by Leody Taveras and a single by Miles Mastrobuoni that ticked off King's glove.

Arozarena reached on a two-base fielding error by Tatis in right field leading off the sixth and scored on Mitch Garver's one-out single

King allowed four runs, three earned, and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

Arozarena started the Mariners' scoring with his ninth career homer at Petco Park and second against San Diego.

While with Tampa Bay, Arozarena hit seven home runs at Petco Park during the 2020 AL playoff bubble — three against the Yankees in a division series win and four against the Astros in the ALCS win.

Mariners RHP Luis Castillo is scheduled to start Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox. The Padres haven't announced a starter for Tuesday night's series opener at Toronto.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Even Flow: Arozarena and the Mariners beat the Padres 6-1 to sweep opening series of the Vedder Cup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On