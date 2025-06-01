Expansion side San Diego blanks Austin 2-0 behind CJ dos Santos' seventh clean sheet

SAN DIEGO — Luca de la Torre and Milan Iloski scored in the second half and CJ dos Santos finished off his seventh clean sheet of the season as expansion side San Diego FC beat Austin FC 2-0 on Saturday night. HT Image

Neither team scored until the 60th minute when de la Torre found the net for the fourth time for San Diego in his first season in the league. Hirving “Chucky” Lozano notched his seventh assist in his first season and defender Paddy McNair collected his first in his 16th career appearance.

Iloski scored his third goal of the season two minutes into stoppage time to set the final margin. Iloski has 10 appearances this season — all coming off the bench. He played one minute in one match in each of the previous two seasons. Anders Dreyer picked up his eighth assist in his first season in the league.

Dos Santos made two saves in his 17th start for the first-year club. He made one start in each of the previous two seasons for Inter Miami.

Brad Stuver saved two shots for Austin , which saw a run of four straight draws end in a winless streak that has reached eight.

San Diego had a five-match unbeaten run end on Wednesday in a 1-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders.

Austin travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. San Diego returns to league play on June 14 at Minnesota United.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.